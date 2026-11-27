MLA Prashant Thakur | File Pic

Mumbai: The Indian Constitution has empowered and enriched several generations by guaranteeing equality, opportunities and fundamental rights, while ensuring protection of reservation, said BJP MLA Prashant Thakur during a Constitution Day programme organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium, Thakur said the Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, had played a crucial role in shaping the country's progress and safeguarding the rights of its citizens.

"The Constitution has given us reservation and also ensures its protection. It has guaranteed various rights, equality of status and equality of opportunity. It is important for everyone, particularly students, to understand the Preamble and the provisions of the Constitution," he said. He also congratulated the civic administration for organising the programme.

Leaders Highlight Constitutional Values And Unity

Mayor Nitin Patil said the Constitution, shaped through Dr Ambedkar's tireless efforts, had guided India's journey as a nation. It had not only guaranteed citizens the right to life but also instilled the values of equality and fraternity, which were essential for maintaining the country's unity, he said.

Leader of the House Prakash Binedar, in his introductory remarks, said the Constitution was founded on the principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. These principles had helped keep India united, earning the Constitution recognition across the world. The gathering subsequently took a collective pledge by reading the Preamble.

Floral Tributes And Stupa Entrance Inauguration

The celebrations began at the Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters, where Mayor Nitin Patil, Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Binedar, Standing Committee chairman Baban Mukadam and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to the Constitution's Preamble.

An entrance to the stupa constructed near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was inaugurated by Thakur and other dignitaries. They also paid floral tributes to Ambedkar's statue.

Constitution Rally And 26/11 Tributes

A Constitution rally featuring students from municipal schools and civic officials and employees was organised as part of the celebrations. The rally culminated at the Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium, where dignitaries were felicitated with copies of the Constitution.

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The programme also included a tribute to the security personnel and civilians who lost their lives in the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks.

Mayor Nitin Patil, Additional Municipal Commissioners Ganesh Shete and Maheshkumar Meghmale, Transport Manager Kailas Gawde, corporators, civic officials, employees and a large number of municipal school students attended the programme. Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Raju Patodkar conducted the proceedings, while Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate proposed the vote of thanks.

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