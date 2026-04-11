Virar's Iconic Jivdani Temple To Unveil 1,500-Feet Glass Skywalk With Breathtaking Views - See Visuals | Mumbai News

Vasai-Virar, April 11: Virar’s iconic Jivdani Mata Temple is set to unveil a striking new attraction: a 1,500-feet-high glass gallery (skywalk) constructed atop the hill, promising visitors a panoramic viewing experience unlike any other in the region.

According to a post by Mumbai News, the transparent walkway has been crafted using special 39mm tempered glass by Essar Group. The structure offers sweeping views stretching from Safala to Uttan, along with the Virar-Arnala belt, all visible in a single frame. The experience is expected to be particularly captivating during sunset, when the landscape is bathed in golden hues.

𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐤𝐲𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐉𝐢𝐯𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐫: 𝟏𝟓𝟎𝟎𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐬! |



Virar’s iconic Jivdani Mata Temple has a stunning new attraction — a 1500-feet-high glass gallery (skywalk) built atop the hill. Crafted with special 39mm tempered… pic.twitter.com/B8vCD2cy0e — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) April 10, 2026

The skywalk, built at an estimated cost of ₹84 lakh, has been designed to accommodate up to 200 visitors at a time. Authorities have ensured that the structure meets safety standards, with security systems and lighting arrangements currently in the final stages of completion. A formal inauguration is expected to take place soon.

The project has been developed with the aim of boosting tourism and enhancing the overall visitor experience at the temple, which already draws large numbers of devotees.

Positioned at a significant height, the glass gallery is designed to create a thrilling, almost adventurous skywalk effect, offering visitors the sensation of walking in the air while overlooking the vast surrounding landscape.

About the Jivdani Temple

The Jivdani Temple is located atop a hill in Virar East (Palghar). According to information available on the Jivdani Temple website, in the 17th century, there was a fort called Jivdhan on this hill. Within the fort there are caves and water cisterns. Previously people used to walk up the 1,500 steps to the temple, but the introduction of the funicular train in recent years, most choose to go by the train.

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