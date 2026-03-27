Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple Beautification Work To Begin With ₹78 Crore Phase 1 Upgrade In Prabhadevi

Siddhivinayak Temple set for major ₹78 crore upgrade with improved facilities and infrastructure in Prabhadevi | File Pic

Mumbai, March 26: The beautification work of the beloved Siddhivinayak Temple at Prabhadevi will begin soon. The bhoomipujan for the first phase of the work will be done by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, which is expected to take place next week, officials privy to the project said.

Phase 1 work and project cost

Phase 1 of the beautification work is at an estimated cost of Rs 78,01,20,038, and structural consultant M/s Engineers Studio Pvt Ltd has been appointed for the said work.

The phase 1 of the planned works includes the entrance of Siddhivinayak Temple, stone cladding work on the inner and outer walls of the temple, a roof on the northern side of the temple, floors around the temple, lights, plumbing, etc. Also, the work of constructing a parking lot to provide parking facilities for about 129 vehicles in the basement (-2 floors) is included.

Tender floated, work to begin soon

The BMC's G-North ward had recently floated a tender for the ambitious project. "The work will begin in a few days, and we are waiting for time from the CM and DCM for bhoomipujan. We are hopeful the bhoomipujan will be done within a week or so," said a senior BMC officer.

Three-phase redevelopment plan

The entire project of beautification and improvement of the Siddhivinayak Temple is slated in three phases. The iconic Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Dadar is set to introduce an ‘Anna Daan’ service, offering free meals to devotees.

The meal service will be housed within the proposed facilitation centre, which will include a passenger lift, basement parking, and advanced control systems to reduce waiting times for devotees.

Free meal service for devotees

Speaking with the FPJ earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sada Sarvankar, who heads the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, said, “The prasadalay will be similar to the one at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple. Devotees will be given free meals including roti, sabji, daal, rice, and a sweet. We want to give Siddhivinayak devotees a wholesome experience.”

Expansion and future plans

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust is also in the final stages of acquiring Ram Mansion, a three-storey residential building adjoining the temple. The acquisition will pave the way for further temple complex expansion and improved crowd management.

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The BMC has planned a three-phase beautification and upgradation of the two-century-old temple. The next phase will introduce a new entrance, Riddhi Gate, along Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, aimed at easing access for devotees.

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