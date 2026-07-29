Virar–Bharuch MEMU Derails At Bhilad, Train Services Hit For Nearly Five Hours | File photo

Mumbai: Four wheels of the driving motor coach of the Virar–Bharuch MEMU (Train No. 19101) derailed while entering Bhilad station on Western Railway on Tuesday morning, disrupting train services for nearly five hours. No passenger or railway staff was injured, but the incident delayed several long-distance and premium trains, including Vande Bharat and Shatabdi services.

Restoration Work Launched Immediately

The derailment occurred at around 6.27 am as the MEMU was entering the platform at Bhilad station. Railway officials immediately rushed an Accident Relief Train (ART) and Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) from Valsad to the site. Restoration work began on priority, and officials confirmed that there was no loss of life or injuries in the incident.

Following the derailment, train movement on the down line was affected, while services on the up line towards Mumbai continued normally. Down trains were diverted through the common loop line at restricted speed until the damaged coach was re-railed. Western Railway officials said the restoration work was completed and the affected line was cleared at 11.11 am, after which normal operations resumed. However, delays continued to affect train schedules throughout the day. Several trains were also short-terminated and short-originated to manage the disruption. Senior railway officials, including the General Manager and Additional General Manager, monitored the situation from the railway's war room.

Western Railway has ordered a inquiry into the derailment. Officials said a committee comprising Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) officers has been constituted to determine the cause and submit its report. The incident has once again raised concerns over railway safety. A similar derailment had occurred at Mumbai Central Car Shed in October 2024, when two coaches of an empty local train went off the tracks during shunting, though no one was injured.

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