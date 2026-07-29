Kargil Vijay Diwas: 14 War Widows Honoured With ₹50,000 Aid At Vashi Programme |

Fourteen widows of martyred soldiers were felicitated and provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each at a Kargil Vijay Diwas programme organised by the Veer Jawan Foundation at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha in Vashi on Sunday.

Dignitaries Attend Tribute Ceremony

The event was attended by playback singer Shankar Mahadevan, Additional Commissioner Sameer Wankhede, NSG Black Cat Commando Colonel Abhishek Kumar, Major Inderjit Singh, Colonel Ranade, Veer Jawan Foundation founder and former IAS officer Vijay Nahata, actor Ketan Karande, Shaurya Chakra awardee Madhusudan Surve, Foundation president and retired Indian Army officer Suresh Kakade, corporator Saroj Rohidas Patil, and other dignitaries.

Shankar Mahadevan captivated the audience with a series of patriotic songs, creating an emotional atmosphere. Several war widows, mothers of martyred soldiers and members of the audience were moved to tears during the musical tribute. Foundation president Suresh Kakade thanked the volunteers, NCC cadets and others who contributed to the successful organisation of the event.

KBP College Pays Tribute to Kargil Heroes

In a separate programme marking Kargil Vijay Diwas, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College in Vashi paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil War.

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Retired Colonel Naresh Kumar Goyal, who had served in the Kargil conflict, shared his firsthand experiences from the battlefield. He described the immense challenges faced by Indian soldiers while fighting in the treacherous high-altitude terrain under extreme weather conditions. He said the success of Operation Vijay despite these odds remains a matter of pride for every Indian.

Actor Mukesh Rishi attended the event as a special guest. The programme was presided over by the college principal, Dr. Shubhada Nayak.

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