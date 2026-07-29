Maharashtra Approves Independent City TB Office For Panvel Under National Programme | AI

In a significant boost to tuberculosis control efforts, the Maharashtra government's Public Health Department has approved the establishment of an independent City Tuberculosis Office (City TB Office) for the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

Move Aims To Strengthen TB Care

The move aims to strengthen TB prevention, diagnosis and treatment in view of Panvel's rapidly growing urban population. The dedicated office is expected to improve access to timely and efficient healthcare services for TB patients while enhancing the implementation of the national programme.

The approval follows sustained efforts by the PMC's Medical Health Department. Acting on the directions of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Dr. Anand Gosavi pursued the proposal with the state government, leading to its approval.

Office To Function As Independent Programme Unit

As per NTEP guidelines, the City TB Office will function as an independent programme management unit responsible for planning, implementation, monitoring, reporting, financial management, and coordination with district and state health authorities. A full-time City TB Officer will be appointed to head the office.

The office will be staffed with a City TB Officer, Medical Officer, Senior DOTS Plus and TB-HIV Supervisor, Public-Private Mix (PPM) Coordinator, Statistical Assistant, Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician, Accountant and Data Entry Operator. Depending on the programme's requirements, additional personnel such as Senior Treatment Supervisors (STS), Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisors (STLS) and Tuberculosis Health Visitors (TBHV) will also be appointed.

PMC will provide the office with dedicated infrastructure, including office space, vehicles, computers, internet connectivity, administrative support and other essential facilities to ensure its smooth functioning.

Officials said the new office will strengthen TB case detection, diagnosis, treatment, patient follow-up and coordination with private healthcare providers across the municipal limits. The initiative is expected to accelerate progress towards the national goal of a TB-free city by delivering more effective and accessible tuberculosis prevention and treatment services.

Besides Panvel, similar approvals have also been granted for Latur, Ichalkaranji, Parbhani, Jalna and Chandrapur.

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