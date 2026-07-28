Virar–Bharuch MEMU Derails At Bhilad Station; Western Railway Services Disrupted, Re-Railing Work Underway | File photo

Mumbai: Four wheels of the leading Driving Motor Coach (DMC) of the Virar–Bharuch MEMU (Train No. 19101) derailed while entering Bhilad station platform at around 6:27 am on Tuesday.

No passengers or railway staff were injured in the incident.

An Accident Relief Train (ART) and accident relief equipment have been dispatched from Valsad, and re-railing work is underway on a war footing.

The derailment has disrupted Western Railway services, with several long-distance trains running late. Some trains from Gujarat may be diverted via alternate routes. The Intercity Express has been halted at Virar station for over 30 minutes.