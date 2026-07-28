 Virar–Bharuch MEMU Derails At Bhilad Station; Western Railway Services Disrupted, Re-Railing Work Underway
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Virar–Bharuch MEMU Derails At Bhilad Station; Western Railway Services Disrupted, Re-Railing Work Underway

A minor derailment occurred when four wheels of the leading coach of the Virar–Bharuch MEMU (Train No. 19101) came off the tracks while entering Bhilad station at 6:27 am on Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Western Railway has deployed an Accident Relief Train and begun re-railing work. The incident has disrupted services, causing delays to several trains and possible route diversions.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
Virar–Bharuch MEMU Derails At Bhilad Station; Western Railway Services Disrupted, Re-Railing Work Underway
Virar–Bharuch MEMU Derails At Bhilad Station; Western Railway Services Disrupted, Re-Railing Work Underway | File photo

Mumbai: Four wheels of the leading Driving Motor Coach (DMC) of the Virar–Bharuch MEMU (Train No. 19101) derailed while entering Bhilad station platform at around 6:27 am on Tuesday.

No passengers or railway staff were injured in the incident.

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An Accident Relief Train (ART) and accident relief equipment have been dispatched from Valsad, and re-railing work is underway on a war footing.

The derailment has disrupted Western Railway services, with several long-distance trains running late. Some trains from Gujarat may be diverted via alternate routes. The Intercity Express has been halted at Virar station for over 30 minutes.

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