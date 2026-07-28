After July 6 Landslide, MSRDC Unveils IIT Bombay-Backed Safety Plan For Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link

After July 6 Landslide, MSRDC Unveils IIT Bombay-Backed Safety Plan For Pune-Mumbai Expressway Missing Link |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has prepared a comprehensive safety action plan for the Pune-Mumbai Expressway's Missing Link project based on recommendations by experts from IIT Bombay following the landslide near the tunnel on July 6.

IIT Bombay Recommends Safety Measures

The expert panel has proposed a series of immediate and long-term measures aimed at preventing rockfalls and landslides, with the goal of ensuring 'zero fatality' and 'zero rockfall on the carriageway', MSRDC officials said.

As part of the study, IIT Bombay assessed rainfall using a 1,000-year return period, replacing the earlier design based on a 100-year rainfall assessment. The experts concluded that enhanced safety measures were required to cope with increasingly intense rainfall events and minimise the risk of slope failures.

Among the key recommendations are diverting the natural flow of rainwater away from the tunnel and carriageway, installing stronger steel wire mesh to secure loose rocks, stabilising steep mountain slopes and redesigning natural drainage channels to prevent rainwater from flowing directly towards the expressway, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The report also recommends permanent measures to stop rocks and debris from reaching the roadway, thereby improving commuter safety and protecting the infrastructure.

Implementation Begins

MSRDC Superintendent Engineer Rahul Vasaikar said work on implementing the IIT Bombay recommendations has already begun. "The recommendations in the IIT report will be implemented soon. Our objective is to achieve 'zero fatality' and 'zero rockfall on the carriageway' by ensuring that no rocks or debris reach the expressway. The protection measures will safeguard commuters and infrastructure while ensuring the long-term safety of the Missing Link Project," he said, as quoted by HT.

Vasaikar said the recommendations have been divided into two phases, immediate interventions during the monsoon and permanent works to be undertaken after the rainy season. He said the immediate measures, including securing loose boulders and installing protective netting, commenced over the past two days and are expected to be completed within eight to ten days.

Long-Term Works After Monsoon

Since the soil remains saturated due to continuous rainfall, large-scale works such as diverting drainage channels will be taken up only after the monsoon. These long-term measures are expected to take one to two months to complete once weather conditions improve.

The July 6 landslide had raised fresh concerns over the safety of the Missing Link project, a key infrastructure initiative designed to reduce travel time and ease congestion on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Following the incident, MSRDC commissioned IIT Bombay to inspect the site and recommend additional engineering measures to strengthen the project's resilience against landslides and extreme rainfall.

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