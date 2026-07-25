Virar: Youths Hold Protest, Back Delhi's Jantar Mantar Stir Against Student Lathi-Charge | (ANI Photo) representational image

Virar: To extend support to the ongoing protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, a large number of youths took to the streets in Virar today.

Carrying the national flag, the protesters condemned the alleged lathi-charge on students in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest was held on the main road in front of Viva College, Virar West, from 11 am to 12 noon. Students and parents participated in large numbers and expressed solidarity with the protesters in Delhi.

A detailed ground report was conducted, and students were interviewed to understand their views on the issue.