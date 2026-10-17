Virar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged ₹1 Crore Blackmail; Suicide Note Blames Fake Acting Offer & Threats To Leak Explicit Videos

Virar: Nalini, who resided in Virar with her mother and brother, was found dead near the Olanda Naka area in Virar West at around 6:15 AM on Thursday. She had stepped out for her routine morning walk earlier that morning.
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Investigations confirmed that Nalini died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance. Police recovered a suicide note from the scene, in which she stated that she took this extreme step due to continuous harassment and blackmail.
Fake Acting Promise Used to Extort Money
According to Satish Nikam, Senior Police Inspector at the Arnala Coastal Police Station, Nalini had previously gotten acquainted with a 27-year-old youth named Yogesh Mhapankar, alias Saurabh Patki.
Promising to secure her acting roles in web series, TV serials, and advertisements, the accused lured Nalini to a flat in Bhayandar, where he took explicit photographs and videos of her. He then began threatening to make these videos viral unless she paid him money.
Falling victim to this continuous extortion, Nalini revealed in her suicide note that she had given the accused nearly ₹1 crore after selling her home jewelry, savings from her bank account, and household belongings.
Police File Extortion and Abetment to Suicide Case
Despite receiving the money, the accused continuously demanded more funds. Unable to endure the ongoing mental harassment, Nalini ended her life.
Senior Police Inspector Satish Nikam stated that the Arnala Coastal Police have registered a case against the suspect for extortion and abetment to suicide, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.
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