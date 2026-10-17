Virar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged ₹1 Crore Blackmail; Suicide Note Blames Fake Acting Offer & Threats To Leak Explicit Videos | Representative Image

​Virar: Nalini, who resided in Virar with her mother and brother, was found dead near the Olanda Naka area in Virar West at around 6:15 AM on Thursday. She had stepped out for her routine morning walk earlier that morning.

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​Investigations confirmed that Nalini died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance. Police recovered a suicide note from the scene, in which she stated that she took this extreme step due to continuous harassment and blackmail.

​Fake Acting Promise Used to Extort Money

​According to Satish Nikam, Senior Police Inspector at the Arnala Coastal Police Station, Nalini had previously gotten acquainted with a 27-year-old youth named Yogesh Mhapankar, alias Saurabh Patki.

​Promising to secure her acting roles in web series, TV serials, and advertisements, the accused lured Nalini to a flat in Bhayandar, where he took explicit photographs and videos of her. He then began threatening to make these videos viral unless she paid him money.

​Falling victim to this continuous extortion, Nalini revealed in her suicide note that she had given the accused nearly ₹1 crore after selling her home jewelry, savings from her bank account, and household belongings.

​Police File Extortion and Abetment to Suicide Case

​Despite receiving the money, the accused continuously demanded more funds. Unable to endure the ongoing mental harassment, Nalini ended her life.

​Senior Police Inspector Satish Nikam stated that the Arnala Coastal Police have registered a case against the suspect for extortion and abetment to suicide, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.