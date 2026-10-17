 Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Court Defers Framing Of Charges Against Roshan Suvarna, Pulls Up Thane Jail Authorities
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Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Court Defers Framing Of Charges Against Roshan Suvarna, Pulls Up Thane Jail Authorities

A Mumbai sessions court deferred framing charges against Roshan Suvarna, accused of murdering 22-year-old Mayank Lohar aboard a local train, after Thane jail authorities failed to produce him physically. Technical glitches disrupted his video appearance.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Court Defers Framing Of Charges Against Roshan Suvarna, Pulls Up Thane Jail Authorities
Mumbai Local Train Murder: Accused Roshan Suvarna Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody, Police Probe Criminal Links | Video | File photo

Mumbai: The sessions court had to deffer the charge framing proceedings against Roshan Suvarna, accused of having stabbed 22-year-old Mayank Lohar to death aboard a Mumbai local train, as the accused was not produced before the court physically.

The sessions judge on Friday pulled up the prison authorities from Thane jail for not bringing Suvarna before the court. The court said inspite of specific directions he was not physically produced before the court and produced through video conferencing facility.

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Court Questions Jail Authorities

The court further noted that the chathes against him could not be framed as the video conferencing facility was not functioning properly and there were several disturbances. The court has now issued production warrant for Suvarna.

In the meanwhile, the stat has appointed advocate Ajay Misar as special public prosecutor for the case to conduct the trial. The high court has last month directed the sessions court to conduct the trial of the case on fast track followed by which the court wants to frame charges against Suvarna by the next date.

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