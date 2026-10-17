Navi Mumbai Flamingo Death Case: NGT Seeks Explanation From SACON Over ₹13.09 Crore Study On Streetlights Near DPS Lake |

Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in the matter of the flamingoes death case has directed the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) to appear as a respondent in the case in order to understand so as to understand its proposed three-year study and the costing of approximately ₹13.09 crore on the impact of streetlights on flamingo habitats near DPS Lake wetland.

NGT Had Ordered Study In April

The tribunal in its orders noted that the tribunal had directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in April 2026 to commission a study through SACON to assess the impact of streetlights on the flamingos’ habitat.

According to an affidavit filed by CIDCO, SACON initially proposed conducting the study over five years at an estimated cost of ₹23.32 crore. Following CIDCO’s request to reduce the duration and expenditure, SACON revised its proposal to three years at approximately ₹13.09 crore.

The order stated:

“Pursuant to this Tribunal’s order, they approached the SACON for the proposed study and it was apprised to them that the same would take five years and estimated cost was stated to be Rs.23.32 crores, but on the insistence made by the CIDCO to bring it to lower amount and time period should also be reduced, it was re-considered by the SACON and proposal was modified to the extent that the study would take three years, entailing the expenditure approximately Rs.13.09 crores. Thereafter, the CIDCO negotiated with other expert agencies as well, out of them one proposed to complete the study within six months at the cost of Rs.1.2 crores.,”the order copy reads.

The corporation sought two weeks’ additional time to obtain comparative proposals from other agencies.

Taking note of the substantial difference in the proposed timelines and costs, the tribunal directed its registry to implead SACON as respondent and issue notice, returnable within four weeks. It also permitted CIDCO to approach other agencies during this period.

The matter has been posted for further consideration on November 27, 2026.

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