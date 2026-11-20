Image for representation. | Nagpur City Police/X

A 26-year-old woman reportedly drank phenyl inside the Virar police station, alleging that the police were refusing to register her complaint against alleged irregularities pertaining to the Regional Transport Office.

The woman, Mayuri Jadhav, had visited the sub-RTO at Virar along with three persons and claimed that she had taken a video of allegedly irregular practices at the RTO, The Times of India reported. She had then approached the police station to complain about the alleged activities.

The nature of the allegedly irregular practices is not currently known.

Woman's associates filmed incident

When the police did not accept her complaint, she consumed phenyl, saying that officials from the RTO and police would be responsible if she were to die. Her associates reportedly filmed the incident.

Jadhav is now undergoing treatment at the Chandansar Hospital in Virar East, The Times of India reported.

The police have filed a case against Jadhav, Ajay Gupta, Ajit Tripathi and Aslam Shaikh on charges of abetment to suicide and giving false information to a public servant. Another FIR for allegedly obstructing government has also been filed based on the RTO’s complaint, the newspaper reported.

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