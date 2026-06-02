Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Catches Borivali RTO Clerk Accepting ₹4,000 Bribe To Reduce Bus Fine

ACB officials trap a Borivali RTO clerk accused of accepting a bribe in exchange for reducing a penalty imposed on a private bus | Representative image

Mumbai, June 2: A junior clerk at the Borivali Regional Transport Office (RTO) was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 to reduce an official fine imposed on a private bus. The accused public servant has been identified as Mithun Vilas Aade.

ACB trap follows complaint

According to ACB officials, the RTO had recently penalised the complainant’s bus, imposing a hefty fine of Rs 26,500. Seeking a reduction in the penalty amount, the complainant approached Aade at the Borivali (West) RTO office. The junior clerk allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to slash the official fine.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB headquarters in Worli, Mumbai, on Monday and lodged a formal complaint against the official.

Clerk caught red-handed during operation

Acting swiftly on the report, the ACB team laid a trap on the same day. Before executing the operation, investigators conducted a verification process in the presence of independent panch witnesses. During this verification, Aade reiterated his demand for illegal gratification but agreed to a settled compromise amount of Rs 4,000.

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A trap was immediately laid by ACB officials, and Aade was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the negotiated bribe of Rs 4,000 from the complainant. The tainted currency notes were recovered from his possession.

Following the successful operation, a case was registered against the accused clerk under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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