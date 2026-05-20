Mumbai ACB Nabs Education Department Clerk For ₹1.5 Lakh Bribe, Police Constable's Aide For ₹1,000 | Representational Image

Mumbai: In two separate cases of bribery, Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have booked staffers from the office of Divisional Deputy Director of Education and a constable from Khar police station.

Clerk Demanded Rs 1.5 Lakh for Class Approval

According to the ACB, in order to clear the file regarding the first approval of classes of class 11 and 12 of the educational complex where the complainant is working, Rahul Shinde, senior clerk, posted at the office of Divisional Deputy Director of Education, Charni Road, Mumbai, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 1.5 lakh from the complainant.

However, since the complainant did not want to bribe the public servant, he complained to the ACB on April 13. A verification into the allegations conducted by the ACB revealed bribe demand by Shinde. A trap was conducted by the ACB on Tuesday and Shinde was caught red-handed with the bribe amount of Rs 1.5 lakh accepted from the complainant.

Constable's Aide Held for Rs 1,000 Bribe

In another case, the ACB officials caught one Sanjit Kumar (private person), for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1,000 on the instructions of police constable Vasavraj Dhamgunde, for assisting the complainant in his daughter's passport process.

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