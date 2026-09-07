Virar West Petrol Pump Clash: Woman From Govinda Group Allegedly Assaults Employee After Littering Dispute | Watch |

Vasai: Following the Dahi Handi celebrations, a dispute broke out at a petrol pump in Virar West after a group of women Govinda participants from Mumbai allegedly threw garbage near the Manvel petrol pump.

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According to the report, a petrol pump employee objected to the littering, following which an argument broke out between the women and the employee. The women later left the spot and travelled towards Navapur for a picnic.

In the evening, the group reportedly returned towards Mumbai. During their return journey, their bus stopped at the Manvel petrol pump in Virar West to refuel.

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A dispute reportedly erupted again when some members of the group allegedly threw biscuit packets outside the bus. The petrol pump employee objected, leading to another confrontation between the two sides.

The situation escalated when, according to the report, a young woman got off the bus and allegedly assaulted the petrol pump employee. The employee sustained injuries and began bleeding.

Other petrol pump employees then removed the bus key and informed the police. Police intervened and admitted the injured employee to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the police seized the bus belonging to the women's Govinda group and initiated further action.