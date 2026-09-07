Mumbai: BEST Bus Driver Allegedly Assaulted By Car Driver Amid Traffic Jam Near Dadar's Tilak Bridge; Video Viral |

Mumbai: A BEST bus driver was allegedly assaulted by a car driver following an argument over giving way on the road near Dadar’s Tilak Bridge on Sunday evening, according to a report received by BEST authorities. A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing a group of men confronting the driver inside the packed bus.

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The incident reportedly took place around 7.30 pm on September 6, when Wet Lease bus number 8215 (MH-01-EM-9332), operating on Route C-40/33, was travelling from Sewri Bus Station towards Dindoshi.

Viral Video Shows Men Confronting Driver

The purported video shows three men standing near the driver's seat inside the bus. One of them can be seen allegedly slapping the driver, while another appears to threaten him. The incident occurred as the bus was stuck amid a traffic jam on the busy bridge. The footage also shows the men eventually getting off the bus.

The bus appears to be crowded, with several passengers present during the confrontation. However, none of the passengers can be seen intervening while the driver was allegedly being assaulted.

The conductor, who is visible behind the man allegedly assaulting the driver, initially appears unfazed. He can later be seen speaking to the men and seemingly asking them to leave the bus.

Car Driver Allegedly Stopped Bus, Assaulted Driver

According to the report submitted to BEST, the car driver was travelling behind the bus and allegedly became angry after the bus driver did not give way.

The car driver reportedly overtook the bus, stopped his vehicle in front of it near Tilak Bridge and allegedly confronted and assaulted the BEST driver. The bus was being operated from Wadala Depot (Mateshwari) at the time of the incident.

Driver Approaches Shivaji Park Police Station

Following the incident, the BEST driver reported the matter at Shivaji Park Police Station. Police have reportedly asked the driver to appear at the police station again at 10 am on Monday for further action and investigation. Further details are awaited as police investigate the alleged assault.