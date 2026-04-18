Virar Water Park Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Slide Fall At Arnala Resort

Teen succumbs to injuries after water park accident at Arnala resort in Virar | Representational Image

Vasai, April 18, 2026: A 15-year-old boy, who was critically injured after falling while playing at a resort in Arnala, Virar, has passed away during medical treatment. The deceased has been identified as Aryan Kanokia, a resident of Aarey Colony in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Accident at water park in Arnala

On March 20, 2026, Aryan had visited a resort on Arnala Beach with his family for an outing. While playing in the resort's water park in the afternoon, he suddenly fell while descending a water slide. The accident caused severe spinal injuries.

Hospitalisation and death

He was immediately rushed to KEM Hospital in Mumbai for urgent medical care. Despite fighting for his life for several days, he tragically succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Case transferred to Arnala police

Initially, the Bhoiwada Police registered the case. On Thursday, the investigation was transferred to the Arnala Sagari Police Station, which has officially registered a case of accidental death.

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Probe underway to fix responsibility

The Arnala Police have stated that they are investigating to determine exactly who is responsible for the incident and have assured that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence.

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