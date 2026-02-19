Virar Tragedy: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Ram Mandir Lake After Entering Closed Area In Bolinj

Tragedy in Virar: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Bolinj Ram Mandir Lake | Representational Image

Virar, Feb 19: A wave of grief has swept through the Bolinj area of Virar West following a heart-wrenching incident. A 14-year-old boy, identified as Arnav Vinayak Patil, lost his life after drowning in the local Ram Mandir lake. His body was recovered after an intense three-hour search operation.

Entered closed lake with friends

Arnav, a Class 8 student, was the son of Vinayak Patil, a local rickshaw driver. According to reports, the lake falls under the jurisdiction of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) and is currently closed to the public.

Despite the closure, Arnav and a group of friends managed to enter the premises and jumped into the water for a swim. While the other children managed to swim back to safety, Arnav reportedly struggled to gauge the depth of the water and failed to surface.

Search operation by police and civic officials

As soon as the news spread, local residents and authorities rushed to the spot. High-ranking officials and representatives were present during the search, including Senior Police Inspector (SPI) of Bolinj Police Station, Marshal Lopes; Deputy Mayor of VVCMC; local municipal corporators; and administrative officers.

Rescue teams conducted a massive search operation for several hours. Tragically, after three hours of rigorous efforts, Arnav’s body was retrieved from the lake.

Also Watch:

Community mourns tragic loss

The untimely demise of the young boy has left the Patil family devastated. A pall of gloom has descended over the entire Bolinj neighbourhood as residents mourn the loss of a promising young life.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/