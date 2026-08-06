Virar Toddler Survives Fall From Third Floor After Landing On Second-Floor Shed | AI

Virar: A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler survived a terrifying fall from the third floor of a residential building in Virar East on Wednesday evening, thanks to a fortunate turn of events and the prompt action of local residents.

Child Lands on Shed After Falling From Residential Building

The incident occurred at around 8:00 PM, creating panic among residents of the area. According to eyewitnesses, the child fell from the third floor but, fortunately, landed on a shed attached to the second floor instead of hitting the ground directly.

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Alert residents immediately rushed to the spot and safely rescued the toddler from the shed. Their quick response helped save the child's life and prevented what could have been a fatal accident.

The incident caused a commotion in the neighbourhood for some time. The child survived the fall due to the presence of the shed and the timely intervention of local residents.

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