Virar Sports Complex Row: BJP Holds Own Inauguration After Hours-Long Standoff; Shiv Sena Enters BJP-BVA Face-Off | X @ians_india

Vasai: The political standoff between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Bahujan Vikas Aagadhi (BVA) over the inauguration of the Virar sports complex appears to have calmed slightly after hours of intense drama.

BJP Cuts Ribbon

​Following a intense political showdown that began at 10:00 AM, the BJP cut the ceremonial ribbon at around 4:00 PM to mark their inauguration of the sports complex, after which BJP office-bearers and party workers dispersed from the venue.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: BJP workers and office-bearers gathered at a sports complex in Bolinj, Virar West, ahead of its inauguration. A dispute over the inauguration's credit has been ongoing between BVA and BJP. MBVV Police barricaded roads leading to the complex and restricted… pic.twitter.com/SiAxl2EABS — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2026

​However, the dispute saw a fresh political twist with the entry of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). Joining the opposition alongside the BJP, Shiv Sena leader and MLA Ravindra Pathak visited the sports complex. His arrival following the BJP's afternoon inauguration added a new dimension to the ongoing political clash.

​Dual Ceremonies Draw Public Attention

​The ruling Bahujan Vikas Aagadhi (BVA) scheduled its official inauguration ceremony for the same sports complex at 5:00 PM on the same evening.

​The unusual spectacle of a single sports complex being inaugurated by two different political parties on the very same day—with the ribbon being cut by the same individual at both events—has become a major talking point across the region. All eyes remain fixed on the ongoing developments surrounding this project controversy.

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