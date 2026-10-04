BJP-BVA Face-Off Over ₹69-Crore Bolinj Sports Complex Inauguration; 6-Hour Protest Amid Heavy Police Deployment | AI

Vasai: A major political confrontation erupted on Saturday between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bahujan Vikas Aagadhi (BVA) over the inauguration credit for a sports complex and auditorium built by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation at Boliinj, Virar West.

​Inauguration Drama and High Tension

​Built at an estimated cost of ₹69 crore, the facility faced criticism over project delays lasting over eight years. Friction flared when local BJP leaders expressed strong displeasure after BJP MP Dr. Hemant Savara's name was omitted from the official event invitation, calling it a violation of political protocol.

​In response, BJP leaders announced an independent inauguration. On Saturday morning around 11:00 AM, MP Dr. Hemant Savara, along with MLAs Rajan Naik and Sneha Dube-Pandit and local party councilors, entered the sports complex despite heavy police deployment and conducted their own ceremonial opening. BJP office-bearers then staged a sit-in protest (dharna) lasting nearly six hours.

​The simultaneous gathering of large numbers of activists from both BJP and BVA escalated tensions in the area, leading to aggressive slogan-shouting. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, police summoned additional forces to turn the premises into a heavily guarded zone.

​Resolution and Official Ceremony

​To resolve the impasse, leaders from both parties held a meeting. Mayor Ajeev Patil proposed a joint inauguration. However, MLA Sneha Dube-Pandit opposed having former MLA Kshitij Thakur inaugurate the site. Taking a firm stance, Mayor Patil asserted, "I will decide who inaugurates the facility."

​Following the Mayor's firm posture, the BJP called off its protest, and its office-bearers and councilors departed after concluding a brief ceremony.

​Later in the evening around 6:30 PM, the Bahujan Vikas Aagadhi officially inaugurated the sports complex and theater.

​Addressing the gathering, former MLA Hitendra Thakur targeted the BJP, taking a sharp dig "It takes hard work to claim credit for a project; simply making Instagram Reels won't cut it."

​Addressing accusations of protocol breach, Mayor Ajeev Patil stated: "I had proposed that everyone come together for the inauguration. However, doing politics in the name of an inauguration is improper. Invitation cards for this event were never printed in the first place, so the question of violating political protocol does not arise. The entire event was conducted strictly according to rules."

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