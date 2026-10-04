Mumbai Police ATC Detains 7 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals, Including 2 Children, In Pre-Dawn Nalasopara Raid | AI

Mumbai: Acting on confidential information, the Juhu police's anti-terrorism cell (ATC) arrested seven suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including two young children, from Nalasopara East in Palghar district on Thursday.

Pre-Dawn Raid In Moregaon

The team conducted a pre-dawn raid around 1 am at Jay Jivdani Chawl in Moregaon Talav, where they found one man, four women and two children. According to police, initial evidence suggested the group were Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed into India without any official permission.

Those detained were identified as security guard Akbar Ajmir Sardar, 26; Rejuka Ujir Molla, 21, a domestic worker, and her three-year-old son; Yasmin Ujir Molla, 27, also a domestic worker, and her 18-month-old son; ragpicker Nasima Begum Ujir Molla, 53; and Khatija Ujir Molla, 18, who does housework.

A Juhu police officer stated that the arrested individuals gave their native addresses as Puthimari village in Khulna district, Bangladesh. Authorities have begun the process to deport all seven.

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