Virar: Shop inspector lands in ACB net, caught red-handed while taking bribe

An inspector attached to the shop and establishment department landed into the custody of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 15,00 from the manager of a bar and restaurant in Virar on Friday afternoon.

The accused shop inspector, identified as Nitin Potdar, visited the establishment located on Agashi Road in the Bolinj area of Virar on December 22 and pointed out to some irregularities which could attract penal action.

On January 4, the shop inspector demanded Rs 15,000 as bribe for refraining him from taking action against the establishment.

The hotelier agreed, but at the same time registered a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB.

After verifying the authenticity of the complaint and completion of other formalities as per the due process of law, the ACB team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe money at an eatery near the Octroi check-post on Agashi Road.

An offence under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the Virar police station.

Further investigations are underway.