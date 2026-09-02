Virar Shocker: Woman Attacks Husband’s Second Wife With Knife And Trident, Gets Arrested Under BNS Attempt To Murder Charges | Representational Image

​Vasai: A violent attack took place in Virar after a woman, enraged by the sudden arrival of her husband's second wife at their residence, attacked her with a knife and a trident. The injured woman has been identified as Komal Saroj (22). A formal case has been registered at the Bolinj police station regarding the incident.

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​According to police sources, Laxmi Prasad (31) was living with her husband in Mayfair Garden, Virar. However, her husband had secretly married Komal Saroj in July 2024 without informing Laxmi.

​The incident unfolded on Sunday when the second wife, Komal, arrived unexpectedly at the house. This led to a heated argument between the two women.

​Enraged by the confrontation, Laxmi locked the door from the inside and allegedly attacked Komal using a knife and a trident. In an attempt to save her life, the injured Komal locked herself inside an inner bedroom and dialed the police emergency helpline (112).

​Upon receiving the call, police officers rushed to the scene, broke open the door, rescued the injured Komal, and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

​The accused, Laxmi Prasad, was subsequently arrested by the Bolinj police. A case has been registered against her under Sections 109 (Attempt to Murder) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police confirmed that Komal is currently in stable condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital.