Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Ugandan Businessman Alleges Assault After Pub Altercation In Khar

Police are examining CCTV footage after a Ugandan businessman alleged he was assaulted following an altercation at a Khar pub | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: The Khar police have registered an FIR against eight people after a 28-year-old Ugandan businessman alleged that a woman and her male friends assaulted him twice following accidental elbow contact at a pub in Khar West early on Monday.

Six accused were traced to their homes in Goregaon within 12 hours using CCTV footage and detained and released after being served notices, police said.

Six Accused Traced To Homes

The accused are Murad Al Rahisi, 26, Ritika Al Rahisi, 25, Naimuddin Shaikh, 37, Mohit Ramraje, 23, Navnit Jha, 28, and Arnav Jha, 28. Police said they were struggling actors and background artistes. Two others remain unidentified.

Complainant Prince Louis Mushabe, 28, said his elbow accidentally touched a woman while he was shaking hands with an unidentified man at Rasta Bombay Pub. The woman and a male friend allegedly slapped him before bouncers intervened.

Second Assault Near Union Bank

He later encountered the woman near Union Bank on 5th Road. A friend allegedly pushed him down and assaulted him. His wristwatch was damaged and he later reported hearing loss in his left ear.

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The accused claimed Mushabe had misbehaved with their female friend, which he denied. Police are seeking CCTV footage to establish what triggered the altercation.

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