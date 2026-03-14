Virar Shocker: Health Department Busts Illegal Sperm Bank Operating Without License

A shocking case of an illegal sperm storage and trading agency has come to light in Virar. A team from the Health Department of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) discovered that sperm collected from donors was being stored and sold without any registered medical qualifications or official permits. | AI

Virar: A shocking case of an illegal sperm storage and trading agency has come to light in Virar. A team from the Health Department of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) discovered that sperm collected from donors was being stored and sold without any registered medical qualifications or official permits. A case has been registered against two individuals in connection with this matter.

VVMC Commissioner Orders Raid After Receiving Specific Tip-Off

The Municipal Corporation's Medical Health Department received information regarding an illegal sperm trade operating out of 'Jivdani Scientific Company' located in Padmibai Tower, Virar. Following this, under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryavanshi, Health Officer Dr. Bhakti Chaudhari formed a medical team and ordered a raid on the premises.

On March 9, the health department team conducted a surprise inspection at the company. The investigation revealed that the agency is owned by Mayur Bhagwat Sankhe and Kamlesh Shankar Khut.

Agency Not Registered Under ART Act 2021

The probe uncovered the establishment was not registered as an ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) Bank under the Assisted Reproductive Technology Act, 2021. Despite lacking the mandatory medical qualifications and licenses required by law, the owners were engaged in the illegal trade of stored donor sperm. Taking serious note of these violations, the Health Department has filed a case against the accused, and further investigation is underway. This action underscores the Municipal Corporation's strict stance against illegal medical practices.

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