Malad Road Rage: 25-Year-Old Digital Marketing Executive Stabbed To Death Near Inorbit Mall

A 25-year-old youth was allegedly killed in a road rage incident in Malad West on Saturday. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old youth was allegedly killed in a road rage incident in Malad West on Saturday. The deceased was riding a bike when a taxi behind him reportedly got into an argument with him. During the altercation, the taxi driver, in a fit of rage, allegedly attacked the youth with a sharp object.

Accused Taxi Driver Satyendra Gupta Arrested

The deceased has been identified as Sharik Ansari, who worked in a digital marketing firm in Malad West, while the accused taxi driver has been identified as Satyendra Gupta (28). The Bangur Nagar police immediately arrested the accused and registered a case in the matter.

According to the police, another accused in the case, Sunil Pal (27), is also being questioned.

Victim Stabbed in Chest and Neck

The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Saturday near Inorbit Mall in Malad West, under the Oshiwara Metro Station. Ansari was riding his bike while the taxi was behind him. Both were travelling towards Andheri via Link Road from Malvani.

Police said the altercation broke out between the deceased and the accused over driving issues near the Mith Chowky junction. The argument escalated, following which both drivers stopped their vehicles. The taxi driver got down and the two got into a physical fight.

Sharp Object Pierced Victim's Chest and Neck, Doctors Declare Him Dead on Arrival

During the scuffle, the cab driver allegedly took out a sharp object from his vehicle and stabbed Ansari. The weapon pierced Ansari’s chest and the back of his neck, police said.

Bystanders intervened and rushed Ansari to Criticare Hospital in Malad West, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Bystanders informed the police, who immediately reached the spot and detained the accused. The police have registered a murder case against Gupta and subsequently arrested him. Further investigation is underway.

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