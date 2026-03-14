 Mumbai: National Lok Adalat At DRT-III Settles 100 Cases, Recovers Over ₹51 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: National Lok Adalat At DRT-III Settles 100 Cases, Recovers Over ₹51 Crore

Mumbai: National Lok Adalat At DRT-III Settles 100 Cases, Recovers Over ₹51 Crore

The National Lok Adalat held at Debts Recovery Tribunal-III in Mumbai settled 100 cases and facilitated recovery of ₹51.52 crore. The event was organised in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority, with a panel comprising former presiding officer V.N. Lothey Patil, bank officials and legal representatives.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday at Debts Recovery Tribunal -III, Mumbai under the guidance of Vivek Bharti Sharma, chairperson, DRAT, Mumbai & Sreekala Suresh, I/c Presiding Officer, DRT-III, Mumbai. |

The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday at Debts Recovery Tribunal -III, Mumbai under the guidance of Vivek Bharti Sharma, chairperson, DRAT, Mumbai & Sreekala Suresh, I/c Presiding Officer, DRT-III, Mumbai. A total of 100 cases were settled amicably and a sum Rs. 51.52 crores was recovered. This Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Former Presiding Officer V.N. Lothey Patil Chairs Panel with Bank and Legal Members

It was chaired by the ex- presiding officer V.N. Lothey Patil along with members of the panel Anand Londhe, chief manager, State Bank of India and advocate Atul Jadhav.

Read Also
'What A Delight': Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Battery-Operated 'Van Rani' Toy Train At Sanjay Gandhi...
article-image

Sanjai Jaiswal, registrar, DRT-III, Mumbai, thanked all officers, staff and litigants who helped make a big success of this National Lok Adalat. The following staff of DRT-III, Mumbai, were present in the Lok Adalat - Snehal Talashilkar,assistant Registrar, Mukesh Chand Meena, recovery officer, Parvesh Sharma, Milind Khatu, Narendra Mahamunkar, Vilas Bobhate, Kishor Indulkar, Amrendra and Priyanka Gurav.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on