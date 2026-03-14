Mumbai: National Lok Adalat At DRT-III Settles 100 Cases, Recovers Over ₹51 Crore

The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday at Debts Recovery Tribunal -III, Mumbai under the guidance of Vivek Bharti Sharma, chairperson, DRAT, Mumbai & Sreekala Suresh, I/c Presiding Officer, DRT-III, Mumbai. |

The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday at Debts Recovery Tribunal -III, Mumbai under the guidance of Vivek Bharti Sharma, chairperson, DRAT, Mumbai & Sreekala Suresh, I/c Presiding Officer, DRT-III, Mumbai. A total of 100 cases were settled amicably and a sum Rs. 51.52 crores was recovered. This Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Former Presiding Officer V.N. Lothey Patil Chairs Panel with Bank and Legal Members

It was chaired by the ex- presiding officer V.N. Lothey Patil along with members of the panel Anand Londhe, chief manager, State Bank of India and advocate Atul Jadhav.

Sanjai Jaiswal, registrar, DRT-III, Mumbai, thanked all officers, staff and litigants who helped make a big success of this National Lok Adalat. The following staff of DRT-III, Mumbai, were present in the Lok Adalat - Snehal Talashilkar,assistant Registrar, Mukesh Chand Meena, recovery officer, Parvesh Sharma, Milind Khatu, Narendra Mahamunkar, Vilas Bobhate, Kishor Indulkar, Amrendra and Priyanka Gurav.

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