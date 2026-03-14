'What A Delight': Piyush Goyal Inaugurates Battery-Operated 'Van Rani' Toy Train At Sanjay Gandhi National Park; Takes Ride With Tourist - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday inaugurated the revamped 'Van Rani' toy train at Borivali's Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), restoring a popular attraction for children and visitors after years of disruption. The Union Minister also took a train ride along with children & other tourists.

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Calling it a wow moment, Goyal said, "What a delight. This is a wow moment for North Mumbai. We are restoring the old glory of Van Rani with a battery-operated train, which makes it environmentally friendly. There are two trains, one Heritage Train and the other Vista Dome Train with glass on all sides."

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The minister also expressed joy and said, "The view is fabulous, you can also see animals and greenery all around."

He expressed confidence that SGNP will become a must-visit destination for tourists, adding, "We are planning to develop the park into one of the most beautiful national parks in the country. It is home to lions, tigers, rich flora and fauna, and two serene lakes."

Features Of Van Rani Toy Train

The Van Rani toy train, a well-known attraction in the park since the 1970s, remained shut after Cyclone Tauktae in 2021 caused extensive damage to the tracks and infrastructure.

The newly introduced made-in-India train is battery-operated, with four coaches and a capacity of about 80 passengers.

The route begins at Krishnagiri station, halts at Trimurti station and returns to the starting point.

The coaches include heritage and vista dome-style designs that offer panoramic views of the forest landscape.

Goyal said the toy train should start running immediately to bring joy to children and families rather than waiting for formal schedules.