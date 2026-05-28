Virar Police Seize Pickup Vehicle And 42 Goats In Illegal Animal Transport Check Ahead Of Bakri Eid | AI

Virar: In the wake of the upcoming Bakri Eid festival, the police have beefed up security and set up strict checkpoints (nakabandi) across the Vasai-Virar city limits. During one such checkpoint operation at Sainath Naka, the Virar Police intercepted and inspected a suspicious pickup vehicle, exposing the illegal transportation of animals. The police have seized the pickup vehicle along with 42 goats.

Police intensified patrolling to stop illegal animal trafficking

Anticipating the potential illegal trafficking of animals during the festive period, the police had intensified patrolling and vehicle inspections across various strategic locations in the city.

On Tuesday night, a dedicated team from the Virar Police Station was deployed at the Sainath Naka area. Upon stopping and searching a suspicious vehicle, officers found goats severely crammed inside. The operators had failed to provide basic necessities like food, water, or fodder for the animals. Furthermore, the vehicle owner did not possess the mandatory transit permit required by the transport department for animal transportation.

Owner lacked mandatory transit permit from transport department

During the operation, the police seized livestock (goats and sheep) along with the transport vehicle, with the total valued material estimated at ₹8,20,000.

The Virar Police have registered a case against the offenders under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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