'Centre Approves Onion Procurement At ₹1,580 Per Quintal, Positive Moves For Sugar Sector,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the Centre has taken several major decisions to provide relief to onion growers, sugarcane farmers and the sugar industry in Maharashtra following a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

NAFED and NCCF procurement to support onion farmers facing price swings

Addressing the media after the meeting, Shinde said the Centre has approved onion procurement through NAFED and NCCF at a rate of Rs 1,580 per quintal and is considering increasing procurement capacity by an additional two to ten lakh tonnes. He said the move would provide significant support to onion farmers facing price fluctuations in the market.

The meeting, attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers and senior state representatives, discussed several issues concerning Maharashtra’s agriculture and cooperative sectors. Shinde described the meeting as “highly positive and decision-oriented.”

Centre to expand storage, sorting and grading facilities for onions

According to Shinde, the Centre also agreed to expand onion storage capacity by developing modern warehouses and increasing sorting and grading facilities. Positive steps are also expected regarding onion exports.

The meeting further focused on the concerns of sugarcane farmers and the sugar industry. The Centre responded positively to demands for increasing the ethanol production quota, reconsidering the minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane and restructuring loans of sugar factories. Measures to address the financial difficulties faced by the sugar industry were also discussed.

Centre assures positive resolution on EPF matters for sugarcane workers

Shinde said the Centre had assured a positive resolution to pending issues related to sugarcane workers, including Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) matters. The government also discussed maintaining a balanced policy on commercial and household sugar prices to avoid burdening consumers.

Highlighting reforms in the cooperative sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde said the establishment of the Union Cooperation Ministry had brought historic changes, including tax relief for cooperative institutions, computerisation of PACS and expansion of digital services in rural areas.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said the Maharashtra government would provide assistance to Hapus mango farmers affected by natural calamities through various relief schemes.

Several senior ministers and officials from Maharashtra, including Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, attended the meeting in New Delhi.

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