PWD Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Warns Against Delays In Maharashtra Sadan Works, Orders Immediate Completion

Public Works Minister Shri Shivendra Raje Bhosale | FPJ

Maharashtra Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Wednesday directed officials to immediately complete all pending works at the New and Old Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, warning that unnecessary delays and negligence in execution would not be tolerated.

Holds detailed meeting with PWD officials and engineers

During his visit to Delhi, Minister Bhosale reviewed various ongoing and pending development works at Maharashtra Sadan and held a detailed meeting with officials and engineers of the Public Works Department and Maharashtra Sadan administration. He instructed officials to ensure that all works are completed in a planned, timely and high-quality manner.

The minister stressed that Maharashtra Sadan serves as an important centre for citizens from Maharashtra visiting Delhi for official work, medical treatment and other purposes. He said the government is prioritising efforts to provide better facilities, improved cleanliness, maintenance and modern amenities for visitors.

Orders expedited construction of residential quarters for staff

Bhosale also directed officials to expedite the construction of approved residential quarters for officers and staff. A detailed review was conducted of repair works, beautification projects, electrical systems, infrastructure upgrades, internal maintenance and staff accommodation improvements at both the New and Old Maharashtra Sadan buildings.

Expressing displeasure over delays in several approved projects, the minister instructed officials to carry out regular site inspections and speed up execution without compromising on quality. He also issued a stern warning to some officials after finding the progress of certain works unsatisfactory, stating that accountability would be fixed for any further negligence.

Reviews CCTV, LED, HVAC, wiring and furniture upgrades

The meeting reviewed renovation works on the rear side of the New Maharashtra Sadan, modernisation of electrical equipment, installation of a modern IP-based CCTV surveillance system, LED lighting improvements, HVAC repairs, furniture upgrades and replacement of electrical wiring.

Officials were also instructed to strictly follow budgetary provisions, technical approvals, environmental regulations, No Objection Certificate requirements, e-tendering procedures and GeM portal norms while carrying out the works.

Minister Bhosale said regular reviews of the pending projects would continue and strict action would be taken against those found responsible for delays.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/