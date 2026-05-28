68-Year-Old Woman Injured While Evacuating During Fire At Lokhandwala High-Rise In Andheri West | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 68-year-old female senior citizen was injured while evacuating from staircase after a fire erupted in a residential high-rise Lokhandwala Lands End near Ashoka Academy in Andheri West on Wednesday. "The injured is identified as Mallika Benon, and was taken to Kokilaben Hospital. She sustained minor injuries and was discharged after treatment. Her condition is stable," officials said.

Fire broke out on second floor of ground-plus-seven building at 4 pm

The fire broke out of a second floor apartment in the ground plus seven floored building around 4 pm. The fire was not a major one and was reported at 4.10 pm to the Mumbai Fire Brigade and was extinguished at 4.34 pm. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"A woman (Mallika Benon, 68) fell and was injured while coming down the building stairs during a fire emergency. She was sent to Kokilaben hospital. She sustained minor injuries and her condition is stable. She was treated & discharged from the hospital," officials said.

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