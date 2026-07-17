Virar Police Register Case Against Fake Doctor Running Clinic Without Valid Medical Degree In Bolinj Area | AI

Virar: A case has been registered against a person for allegedly running a clinic and treating patients without possessing any valid medical degree or registration in the Bolinj area of Virar.

Inspection Conducted

Following a complaint from the Health Department of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, police conducted an inspection and seized a large quantity of medicines from the clinic. The civic body's medical team had been inspecting clinics in the Padmavati Nagar area of Bolinj when they came across Shri Krishna Clinic, located near Shivam Medical Store.

During the inspection, it was found that clinic operator Dr. Chhedilal Yadav did not have any recognised educational qualification or registration documents required to practice medicine. Despite this, he was allegedly presenting himself as a doctor and treating patients.

Medicines Seized

Police seized various medicines, including injections, antibiotics, syrups, tablets, and other allopathic drugs from the clinic.

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The complaint was filed by Dr. Pranjali Suresh Pipale (36), Medical Officer of the Bolinj Urban Primary Health Centre. Based on the complaint, Bolinj police registered a case against the clinic operator and further investigation is underway.

Authorities have stated that strict action will be taken against individuals providing medical treatment without proper qualifications.

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