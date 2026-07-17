Navi Mumbai: Death Toll In Taloja SUV Crash Rises To 2 After Burn Victim Dies During Treatment

The death toll in the Taloja SUV crash has risen to two after a burn victim succumbed to injuries during treatment | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, July 17, 2026: The death toll in the horrific SUV crash at Taloja Phase I has risen to two after Ram Dulare, who suffered severe burn injuries when a speeding SUV crashed into a roadside food stall, died during treatment on Thursday, nine days after the accident.

The accident occurred around noon on July 7 in Sector 9 of Taloja Phase I when a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by 22-year-old Arafat Shabbir Patel, first rammed a scooter before crashing into an autorickshaw and a tempo. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and ploughed into a roadside food stall.

Second Victim Succumbs

During the impact, hot oil from a frying pan splashed onto Ram Dulare, who was standing near the stall, leaving him with critical burn injuries. He was rushed to the National Burns Centre in Airoli, where he remained under treatment before succumbing to his injuries on July 16.

The crash had earlier claimed the life of 35-year-old Nadeem Azam Khan, who died on the spot after the SUV hit his scooter while he was returning home from a gym. Five other people were also injured in the incident.

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Accused Out On Bail

Arafat Patel, the son of a Taloja-based builder and a second-year BBA student, allegedly fled the scene after the accident. Taloja police tracked him down using technical surveillance and arrested him from the Kharghar area the following night.

"The death toll is now two and two more are still in hospital. The accused is currently out on bail," a police official from Taloja police station said.

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