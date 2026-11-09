 Virar: Massive Fire Breaks Out In West HDIL Society Due To Firecrackers
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Virar: Massive Fire Breaks Out In West HDIL Society Due To Firecrackers

A fire allegedly triggered by firecrackers broke out at HDIL Society in Virar West, spreading from the first floor. Firefighters are battling the blaze as residents are evacuated.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, November 09, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
Virar: Massive Fire Breaks Out In West HDIL Society Due To Firecrackers
Virar: Massive Fire Breaks Out In West HDIL Society Due To Firecrackers | PTI Photo

Virar: A major fire broke out in a residential apartment in the HDIL Society located in Virar West at around 10:00 PM tonight.

​According to initial reports, the fire originated on the first floor—allegedly sparked by firecrackers—and quickly spread upward to the higher floors.

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​Fire brigade teams have rushed to the scene and are currently working to extinguish the blaze. As the flames continue to intensify, emergency responders and authorities are actively evacuating residents from the building to ensure safety. Further details are awaited.

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