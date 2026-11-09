Virar: Massive Fire Breaks Out In West HDIL Society Due To Firecrackers | PTI Photo

​Virar: A major fire broke out in a residential apartment in the HDIL Society located in Virar West at around 10:00 PM tonight.

​According to initial reports, the fire originated on the first floor—allegedly sparked by firecrackers—and quickly spread upward to the higher floors.

Read Also Thane: 4 Injured As Fire Breaks Out On Seventh Floor Of Residential Building

​Fire brigade teams have rushed to the scene and are currently working to extinguish the blaze. As the flames continue to intensify, emergency responders and authorities are actively evacuating residents from the building to ensure safety. Further details are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/