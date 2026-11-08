Thane: 4 Injured As Fire Breaks Out On Seventh Floor Of Residential Building

Thane Residential Building Fire Breaks Out On Seventh Floor, 4 Injured & 2 Rescued | File Pic

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the corridor on the seventh floor of the A-wing of Aravali Hills Society at Sanghvi Hills, Kasarvadavali, along Ghodbunder Road, Thane (West), in the early hours of Sunday, leaving four people injured. Two residents who were trapped inside a flat were safely rescued by fire brigade personnel.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell, information about the incident was received at around 12.20 am on November 8. The fire broke out in the corridor of the seven-storey residential building, triggering an emergency response from the fire brigade, disaster management officials, police and the civic health department.

Fire Extinguished After Emergency Response

Firefighting operations were carried out using two fire engines and one rescue vehicle, while disaster management personnel deployed a utility vehicle. The blaze was successfully brought under control and completely extinguished at around 1.10 am.

Four Residents Sustain Injuries

Four residents sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to Thane Noble Hospital for treatment. Mahesh Dhas (46), his wife Reena Dhas (46), and their son Vedant Dhas (18), all residents of Flat No. 704, suffered minor burn injuries to their hands, faces and heads.

Another resident, Rajendra Joshi (67), residing in Flat No. 504, sustained a minor leg injury while descending the building during the emergency. He was provided first aid by the medical officer present in the ambulance.

Two Trapped Residents Rescued Safely

Two residents, Shahid Anand (32) and Swamini Paradkar (35), were trapped inside Flat No. 701 amid the fire. Fire brigade personnel successfully rescued both of them and brought them out safely.

The fire also caused damage to the main entrance doors and electrical wiring of Flats 701 to 704, besides damaging the building's lift.

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Officials Respond To Fire Incident

Disaster Management Officer Y.M. Tadvi, Chief Fire Officer Zhalke, fire brigade personnel, disaster management staff, medical officer Rajkunwar Nikam and officials from Kasarvadavali Police Station were present at the spot.

The situation was brought under control following the firefighting and rescue operation. Further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.

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