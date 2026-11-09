Virar: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Open Plot At Mohak City Due To Firecrackers

Virar: A major fire broke out in an open plot belonging to Rashmi Builders in the Mohak City area of Virar East around 9:30 PM tonight, triggered by firecrackers.
Firefighters from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.
While no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, the vegetation and surrounding area in the open plot were completely charred.
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