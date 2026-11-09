Virar: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Open Plot At Mohak City Due To Firecrackers | Representative Image

​Virar: A major fire broke out in an open plot belonging to Rashmi Builders in the Mohak City area of Virar East around 9:30 PM tonight, triggered by firecrackers.

​Firefighters from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

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​While no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, the vegetation and surrounding area in the open plot were completely charred.

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