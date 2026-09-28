 Virar Local Train Video Goes Viral As Passenger Allegedly Drinks Alcohol Inside Churchgate-Bound Train, Sparks Safety Concerns
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HomeMumbaiVirar Local Train Video Goes Viral As Passenger Allegedly Drinks Alcohol Inside Churchgate-Bound Train, Sparks Safety Concerns

Virar Local Train Video Goes Viral As Passenger Allegedly Drinks Alcohol Inside Churchgate-Bound Train, Sparks Safety Concerns

A video allegedly showing a passenger drinking alcohol inside a Churchgate-bound local train from Virar went viral on social media. A fellow passenger reportedly recorded the incident on the 11:50 AM service from Platform No. 3 at Virar station. The video also allegedly shows the passenger throwing an empty alcohol bottle onto railway tracks, raising safety concerns.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, September 28, 2026, 06:47 PM IST
Virar Local Train Video Goes Viral As Passenger Allegedly Drinks Alcohol Inside Churchgate-Bound Train, Sparks Safety Concerns
Virar Local Train Video Goes Viral As Passenger Allegedly Drinks Alcohol Inside Churchgate-Bound Train, Sparks Safety Concerns | X

Virar: A video showing a passenger allegedly drinking alcohol from a bottle inside a Churchgate-bound local train from Virar has gone viral on social media.

Passenger Records Incident

According to the information available, a vigilant passenger recorded the incident and shared the video with the media.

The incident reportedly took place on the 11:50 AM Churchgate-bound local train, which departed from Platform No. 3 at Virar railway station.

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In the video, the passenger can allegedly be seen drinking alcohol from a glass bottle while travelling on the train. The video also appears to show the passenger throwing the empty alcohol bottle onto the railway tracks.

The incident has once again raised concerns over passengers consuming alcohol inside local trains and railway premises.

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