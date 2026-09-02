Virar Leader Pradeep Tendulkar Escapes Nepal Flash Flood Disaster After Leaving Hotel A Day Earlier | AI

Virar: Former Virar Municipal President Pradeep Tendulkar and his entire group narrowly escaped a major disaster in Nepal after a devastating flash flood struck the area they had visited.

Hotel Washed Away In Flood

Tendulkar, along with his group, had travelled to Mount Kailash on August 22. The group was staying at a hotel located in the same area where the devastating flooding occurred. However, they had left the hotel just one day before the disaster, which helped save their lives.

The hotel where Tendulkar and his group had been staying was reportedly washed away by the powerful flow of floodwater during the disaster.

All members of the group are currently safe and have proceeded further for their Kedarnath pilgrimage.

Tendulkar has also shared his experience of the devastating incident and the group's narrow escape through a video.

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