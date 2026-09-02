Maharashtra To Build Six-Storey Nandgiri State Guest House Near Mumbai Airport With Modern Facilities |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will construct the proposed ‘Nandgiri State Guest House’ at Vile Parle near Mumbai Airport, with emphasis on modern amenities, privacy and security for visiting dignitaries as well as guests travelling in transit.

Marketing and Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal directed officials to ensure that the guest house is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. He also instructed that separate accommodation be provided within the premises for drivers and security personnel.

Architectural Plan Reviewed

A presentation of the proposed architectural plan was made at a meeting chaired by Rawal. Protocol Department Secretary Dr Rajesh Gawande, Public Works Department Superintending Engineer Hande and other officials were present. The architectural firm Raja Adare Architects presented the proposed building plan, following which Rawal reviewed the details and made necessary suggestions.

The proposed guest house will be a six-storey building with four basement levels. It will have a reception and waiting area and parking space for 42 vehicles. A total of 39 guest rooms have been proposed, including executive and presidential suites.

Conference And Dining Facilities

The first floor will house two conference rooms, a boardroom, a main kitchen and general and private dining facilities. Guest accommodation will be provided from the second to the sixth floors.

Rawal said the facility, located close to Mumbai Airport, would provide convenient accommodation and rest facilities for dignitaries visiting Mumbai from various states as well as guests travelling in transit. He stressed that proper arrangements for their stay, privacy and security should be given special priority.

He also directed officials to provide a gym on the rooftop and ensure that the building is well-ventilated and receives ample natural sunlight.

Rawal further instructed that all necessary security arrangements be incorporated into the design and that separate accommodation for drivers and security personnel be provided within the building.

He directed the officials to submit the final architectural plan at the earliest and expedite the subsequent process for construction of the proposed guest house.

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