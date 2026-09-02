Mumbai Cooperative Board Elections: Sahakar Panel Candidates Elected Unopposed For 2026-2031 Term | AI

Mumbai: All candidates of the ‘Sahakar Panel’ have been elected unopposed to the Board of Directors of the Mumbai Cooperative Board for the five-year term from 2026 to 2031.

The unopposed election reflects unity, mutual trust and a positive approach among stakeholders in the cooperative sector towards the development and larger interests of the institution, said Maharashtra State Cooperative Union president and MLA Pravin Darekar.

21 Directors Elected

The Sahakar Panel, led by Pravin Darekar, Shivajirao Nalawade, Siddharth T. Kamble, Prasad Lad and Nandkumar Katkar, secured the unopposed election of all its candidates as directors.

The newly elected directors are Pravin Yashwant Darekar, Milind Tatu Kamble, Ankush Ramchandra Jadhav, Amol Shripati Kharat, Varsha Ajit Mali, Shivajirao Vishnu Nalawade, Nitin Dhondiram Bankar, Satish Dattaram Sawardekar, Vijay Govind Jadhav, Anil Dattatray Gajre, Shankar Kashinath Ayyappa, Balasaheb Dinkar Ghadge, Milind Govind Raut, Shridhar Vishwanath Jagtap, Kishor Dattatray Patankar, Pravin Dayaru Dikle, Suresh Vitthal Bholerao, Vitthal Dnyaneshwar Valunj, Jayant Laxman Shirsikar, Madan Dadasaheb Yadav and Anisha A. Majgaonkar.

Focus On Strengthening Cooperatives

Darekar said the new board would work towards strengthening the cooperative movement in Mumbai, providing an effective platform to address the problems faced by cooperative societies, and offering training and guidance to office-bearers and members.

The board will also focus on increasing the use of modern technology, transparency and professionalism in the cooperative sector in line with changing times.

Coordination Over Competition

“The unopposed election has sent a positive message that the cooperative sector has chosen coordination over confrontation, cooperation over competition and the larger interests of the institution over individual considerations,” Darekar said.

He expressed confidence that the new board would work by taking all stakeholders into confidence and give the cooperative movement in Mumbai a broader and more dynamic direction.

Various cooperative institutions, office-bearers, activists and well-wishers congratulated the newly elected directors.

Prakash Darekar, chairman of the Ward Committee and Mumbai Housing Federation; Vitthalrao Bhosale, chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Consumers Federation Ltd.; and Sunil Bambbulkar, chairman of the Mumbai-Konkan Divisional Labour Cooperative Union, also congratulated the newly elected directors and extended their best wishes for the new term.

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