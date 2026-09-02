Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Accuses Shiv Sena (UBT) Of Erasing Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva Legacy |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena’s chief leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing it of trying to erase the ideology and Hindutva legacy of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Bow-And-Arrow Symbol Issue

Shinde, who arrived in New Delhi against the backdrop of the ongoing Supreme Court hearing on the Shiv Sena party and its bow-and-arrow symbol, said the symbol was extremely dear to Balasaheb Thackeray, who used to worship it.

“In 2019, they froze Balasaheb’s ideology, Hindutva, the mandate of the people of Maharashtra and even Balasaheb’s party constitution. Now they are demanding that the bow-and-arrow symbol be frozen,” Shinde said while speaking to reporters.

Supreme Court Hearing Underway

He alleged that efforts were underway to erase Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology, Hindutva stance and political policies.

On the Supreme Court hearing concerning the Shiv Sena party and its election symbol, Shinde said several issues, including the Constitution, the party constitution and the powers of the Election Commission, were involved. “Once the arguments begin on behalf of Shiv Sena, answers will be given to their questions,” he said.

Shinde is also scheduled to address a meeting of Shiv Sena’s state-level chiefs in Delhi, where organisational issues will be discussed.

On PM Modi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always held Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the highest regard. He noted that Modi had established the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the Indian Navy’s ensign.

“Even the Prime Minister would not like a comparison with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Shinde said, adding that photographs of the President and Prime Minister are displayed in government offices as a matter of protocol.

Government Positive on Maratha Community’s Demands

Shinde said the Mahayuti government remained committed to ensuring justice for the Maratha community without causing injustice to any other community.

He pointed out that measures taken during his tenure as Chief Minister included 10% reservation for the Maratha community, setting up a commission for issuing Kunbi certificates, and interest-free loans through the SARTHI and Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation.

“The government is positive about providing whatever is legally and justly possible,” Shinde said. He also appealed to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on hunger strike, to adopt a positive approach.

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