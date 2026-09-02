BMC Engineer Transfers Under Scanner: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha Seeks Probe Into Alleged ‘Cash For Transfer’ Racket | AI

Mumbai: Allegations of a “cash for transfer” racket in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have resurfaced, with BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha seeking a detailed inquiry by Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal into alleged financial irregularities in the transfer of civic engineers. Kotecha has also questioned the conduct of Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Avinash Dhakane, alleging that the officer has failed to provide information sought by a sitting MLA regarding the recent transfers.

2025 Transfer Controversy Revisited

The controversy comes in the wake of a similar episode in 2025, when the then AMC ordered the transfer of 165 BMC engineers. MLA Ameet Satam had subsequently lodged a written complaint alleging that a “cash for transfer” practice was involved. The transfer orders were later cancelled following the intervention of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

However, AMC Dhakane has refused all allegations. Speaking with The Free Press Journal Dhakane said, "The MLA has approached me for information regarding transfers, and I immediately directed the City Engineer - in whose office the records are kept- to provide the list. According, on August 18, 2026 the City Engineer gave him the list. The files of officers and employees transfers and recommendations are not stored in my office.

AMC Claims Transparent Process

Dhakane also said that this year the transfers were done in most transperant way, following last year's episode. "I have ensure all the transfers are in transperancy manner, and all requirements by the departments and staff are considered. May it be pregnant women, equal number of male and female staff in departments, reservations and all rules and regulations are followed," the AMC said.

Kotecha's demand comes a day after activist Anil Galgali alleged of political recommendations in the transfer process of 225 BMC officers and employees, with the names of ministers, MLAs, MPs, Deputy Mayors and corporators mentioned against them. Galgali, who is an RTI activist said that the he received the detailed list of transfer recommendations of 2026 from the Office of the City Engineer.

Kotecha Claims Possession Of ‘Rate Card’ Information

Meanwhile, MLA Kotecha said that on May 15, 2026, he had written to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide after learning that a fresh transfer proposal was being prepared, reportedly involving nearly half of the engineers included in the earlier list of 165 transfers. According to Kotecha, the proposal had allegedly been prepared under the guidance of AMC Dhakane, and following his intervention, Bhide cancelled the proposed transfer list.

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Information about rate card available

Kotecha has also claimed that he possesses information pointing to large-scale irregularities in engineer transfers carried out around two to three months ago. "I have information regarding these irregularities, including a ‘rate card’. To verify these allegations, I raised several questions and sought relevant information from AMC Dhakane on August 5, 2026. Despite nearly 26 days having passed, I have not received a response,” he said.

The BJP MLA said that the information sought from the civic administration could help establish whether financial transactions were involved in the recent transfers. "If the answers to the questions raised and the information sought are provided, it will be possible to ascertain whether a ‘cash for transfer’ practice has once again taken place in the transfer of BMC engineers,” Kotecha said. He alleged that the delay in providing the information had further raised questions about Dhakane’s role in the matter.

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