Palghar Farmers Get ₹43.36 Crore Debt Waiver Benefits Under Ahilyadevi Holkar Scheme |

Palghar, Maharashtra: A district-level review meeting on the implementation of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana 2026 was held in Palghar on Tuesday under the chairpersonship of District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar.

Officials Review Scheme Progress

The meeting reviewed the progress of the scheme and the steps being taken to ensure that eligible farmers receive the benefits of the debt waiver. District Deputy Registrar Kishan Ratnale, Lead District Manager Vishal Wagh, Rajendra Bhere representing the District Central Cooperative Bank and other officials were present.

The first list of 10,484 eligible farmers in Palghar district had been published at service cooperative societies, gram panchayat offices and bank branches. Of these, 8,313 farmers have completed the Aadhaar authentication process so far.

Amount Credited Directly To Loan Accounts

Under the scheme, 5,169 farmers received benefits amounting to Rs 29.20 crore on August 7, while another 2,695 farmers received Rs 14.81 crore on August 24. With this, a total of 7,702 farmers have received debt waiver benefits amounting to Rs 43.36 crore. The sanctioned amount has been credited directly to the respective loan accounts, following which certificates confirming the farmers’ debt-free status have also been distributed.

However, 2,148 farmers are yet to complete Aadhaar authentication, preventing them from receiving the benefit. Officials noted that 1,965 farmers do not currently have a Farmer ID, which is required for completing the process.

Support For Pending Cases

Of these, 562 farmers are deceased, while 510 are forest rights title holders. The administration has urged the concerned families of deceased farmers to approach the respective bank branches and complete the process of recording legal heirs in the loan accounts. Forest rights title holders have been advised to approach the concerned Talathi to complete their Farmer ID and AgriStack registration.

Farmers facing difficulties related to the scheme can submit written complaints to the concerned Tehsildar, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies or bank branch. So far, 26 complaints have been received online and resolved through the district-level committee.

Dr. Jakhar appealed to all eligible farmers to complete their AgriStack/Farmer ID registration and Aadhaar authentication at the earliest so that they can avail themselves of the benefits of the debt waiver scheme within the stipulated period.

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