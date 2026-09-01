Vasai ₹64 Crore Scam Allegation: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Seeks EOW Probe Into VVCMC Waste Project

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya | X - @KiritSomaiya

Vasai: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya met the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) Commissioner and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Bolinj today in connection with the alleged ₹64 crore scam involving the civic body.

Case Registered Against Contractor

The alleged scam came to light in connection with the dumping ground waste-processing project of the municipal corporation. Following the allegations raised by BJP Opposition Leader Manoj Patil, a case has been registered against the contractor at the Bolinj Police Station in Virar.

It has also been alleged that the scam may be much larger than ₹64 crore, with the total amount potentially exceeding ₹100 crore.

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BJP Leaders Join Meeting

Somaiya demanded that the case be transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for a detailed investigation. He also demanded an inquiry into the municipal officials allegedly involved in or supporting the irregularities and called for strict action against those found responsible.

MLA Rajan Naik, Opposition Leader Manoj Patil, and group leader Ashok Shelke were also present with Somaiya during the meeting.

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