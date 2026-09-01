Maharashtra Extends PoP Idol Immersion Guidelines Till Bombay HC Verdict | AI

Mumbai: The guidelines governing the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols in Maharashtra will continue to remain in force until further orders of the Bombay High Court, the state Environment and Climate Change Department said in a circular issued on Monday.

Guidelines Issued In 2025

The guidelines were originally issued on August 1, 2025, in accordance with the High Court’s interim directions aimed at ensuring environmentally friendly celebrations. The state has now directed all municipal corporations, municipal councils and other local bodies to strictly enforce the prescribed norms until the court delivers its final verdict.

Under the guidelines, PoP idols must carry a clearly visible red circular mark, painted with oil paint, on their rear side. Idol makers and sellers will also be required to maintain records of the sale of PoP idols.

Immersion Rules For PoP Idols

All household and public PoP idols up to six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds. Public idols taller than six feet may be immersed in natural water bodies only when no other option is available. In such cases, the concerned municipal body must clean the seabed or water body on the very next day and scientifically dispose of the collected idol remains.

The guidelines also encourage public mandals to install smaller idols or use symbolic smaller idols for immersion while preserving larger idols for reuse during the following year.

Water Treatment Measures Ordered

Local authorities have also been instructed to undertake treatment of water and silt from artificial immersion ponds. Lime or alum should be used for treatment within seven days, while the collected silt should be stored for up to 15 days and subsequently reused with the assistance of institutions such as the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL).

The circular further directs local bodies to undertake extensive public awareness campaigns, install signboards explaining the immersion rules and make separate arrangements for the collection of nirmalya (floral and other religious offerings).

The government has stressed strict compliance with the guidelines while facilitating environmentally responsible celebration of festivals across the state.

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