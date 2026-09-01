Palghar Ashram School Deaths: FIR Registered Against Five Over Alleged Negligence In Students’ Deaths | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: An FIR has been registered in connection with the deaths of two students at the aided Ashram School at Maswan in Palghar taluka, with allegations of negligence and failure to provide timely medical care to the children.

Five School Officials Named

The FIR, registered at Palghar Police Station on September 1, names five persons associated with the management and functioning of the school president Nilesh Sambare, honorary secretary Mahesh Naik, acting headmaster Rahul Sankhe, girls’ superintendent Amruta Sawant and boys’ superintendent Pandurang Ramchandra Lahare. The case has been registered under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

According to the FIR, the seven-year-old, a Class II student from Wadhakhadkona in Palghar, fell ill and was taken to the Rural Hospital at Manor on August 6. She died while being taken for treatment and was declared dead at the hospital at around 4.30 pm.

Inquiry Points To Delayed Treatment

The FIR states that a preliminary inquiry conducted by officials found that when Riya developed a fever on August 1, she was allegedly handed over to her parents without being taken to a hospital for further diagnosis and treatment. The complaint alleges that the failure to provide timely medical attention and necessary care contributed to the deterioration of her condition.

The FIR also refers to the death of another student who was studying in Class I, who died on August 24 at around 11 am. It alleges that he did not receive timely medical treatment and that adequate care was not taken during his illness on August 22 and 23. The complaint further alleges that around 25 to 30 students at the school were ill during the period.

The case follows an administrative inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to examine the matter in detail, including the functioning of the school and the circumstances leading to the deaths. The SIT has completed its inquiry and its report has been forwarded to the State Government for further consideration and appropriate action.

Police have registered the case and handed over the investigation to Assistant Police Inspector Malhar Dhanaji Thorat. Further investigation is underway.

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