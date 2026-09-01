Bhayandar Railway Bridge Stunt Case: RPF Books Six, Five Fined ₹2,000 Each For Dangerous Acts |

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has traced and booked six people, including a 16-year-old boy, for allegedly performing dangerous stunts and graffiti activities on and around the Bhayandar railway bridge without permission. Five of them were produced before the Railway Court at Vasai Road on Monday and fined Rs 2,000 each, while the minor was handed over to his father and directed to appear before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Videos Trigger RPF Action

The action was taken in connection with a case registered under Sections 147 and 145 of the Railways Act following videos of the group's activities going viral on social media. According to the RPF, the group had allegedly climbed onto restricted railway areas, hung below the bridge to perform pull-ups and painted graffiti near Bhayandar creek on August 9.

Investigators said they first identified one of the suspects through an old Instagram video and traced him using the registration number of his scooter. The 29-year-old accountant, who also works as a graffiti artist, was summoned to the RPF office on August 31. Based on his statement, another suspect was identified, following which four more members of the group appeared before the RPF on September 1.

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Five Adults Fined By Railway Court

During questioning, all six allegedly admitted to carrying out the acts without railway permission. The five adult accused were produced before the Railway Court at Vasai Road in Case No. 10632/2026. The court imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on each and one day of TRC punishment, which was complied with.

The 16-year-old was treated as a child in conflict with law. His father was called to the RPF office and informed about the incident. The minor was issued notice and asked to appear before the Juvenile Justice Board, Bhiwandi, on September 4.

The RPF said the accused have also released apology videos over their viral acts. Further investigation is being conducted by Sub-Inspector Rohitash Singh.

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